PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 45.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PGP opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

