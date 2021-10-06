PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

NYSE PFN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,706. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

