PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 51,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCS remained flat at $$7.19 on Wednesday. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,231. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

