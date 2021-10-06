Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $228.79 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $253.61. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $343,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

