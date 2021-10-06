Piper Sandler Downgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Neutral

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AGNC Investment by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,983,000 after buying an additional 2,213,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

