Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAZRF remained flat at $$3.57 during trading on Wednesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

