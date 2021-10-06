Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 21.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

PLMIU traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,790. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.