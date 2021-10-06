Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 36 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 740.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $29,456,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,863.86.

NYSE CMG traded down $11.67 on Wednesday, hitting $1,818.45. 4,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,884.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,613.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

