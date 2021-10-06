Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 226.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.71 million, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

