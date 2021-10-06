Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of World Acceptance worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $199.79 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.98 and a 200-day moving average of $163.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,848 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

