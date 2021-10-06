Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 17,479 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $183,194.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $745.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $160.74 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

