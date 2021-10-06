Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 876 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $132,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

EPAM stock opened at $577.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $648.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $607.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.55.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

