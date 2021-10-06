Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,965 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

