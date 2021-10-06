Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,658 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $783.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.