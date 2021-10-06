Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,912 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,478.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.63.

NYSE W opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.13. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total value of $382,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,462 shares in the company, valued at $41,339,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $2,943,164. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.