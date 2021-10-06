Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 98.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,274,000 after buying an additional 173,976 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE:UBA opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $782.32 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

