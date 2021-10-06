Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 984,672 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,672 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of AdaptHealth worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,727 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at about $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after buying an additional 471,539 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after buying an additional 244,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after buying an additional 734,956 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

AHCO opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

