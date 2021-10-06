Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 3,635 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $83,787,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,752,000 after purchasing an additional 776,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 217,861 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,171 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.87. 6,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.82. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

