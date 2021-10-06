Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,476,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,660 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,756,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,728 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 265,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,524. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

