Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,328 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 12,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $814,385,000 after acquiring an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $131,370,000 after acquiring an additional 664,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

American Express stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.37. The company had a trading volume of 187,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average of $160.67. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

