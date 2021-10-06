Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.3% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 21,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Caterpillar by 259.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 101,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.22. The company had a trading volume of 232,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.