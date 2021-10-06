Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,893 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 17.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 16,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. 2,547,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,450,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a PE ratio of -87.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

