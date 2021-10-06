Profund Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 165,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total transaction of $6,980,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,280,889.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,258 shares of company stock valued at $75,736,510. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,788. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $219.20 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

