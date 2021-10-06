Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Jeremy Segal Sells 1,281 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Progress Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508,081 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

