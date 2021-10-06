Project Pai (PAI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $488,773.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $22.70 million and $488,773.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00115539 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020999 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,779,528,110 coins and its circulating supply is 1,576,437,309 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

