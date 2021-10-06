Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Irving F. Lyons III Sells 24,000 Shares

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.60.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.