ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading 6.1% Higher

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 19,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,003,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $983.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 3.30.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ProPetro by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at $1,185,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 84.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 102,920 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.