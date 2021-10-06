ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading 6.1% Higher

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 19,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,003,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $983.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 3.30.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
Featured Article: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.