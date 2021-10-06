ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,739,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,229 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $124,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after acquiring an additional 570,791 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 895,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,210,000 after acquiring an additional 431,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,329,000 after acquiring an additional 383,954 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ED traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $74.63. The stock had a trading volume of 123,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

