ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 57,772 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $44,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,295,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.