ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 868,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,118 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $82,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,837. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

