ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,939 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $53,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN stock traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $650.42. 16,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,484. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $697.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

