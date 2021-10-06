Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

PRVB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. 368,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,747. Provention Bio has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $387.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.