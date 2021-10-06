Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Shares Up 1.5%

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.33). 852,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,045,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Prs Reit in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The firm has a market cap of £490.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Prs Reit Company Profile (LON:PRSR)

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

