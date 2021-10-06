PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 37,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 825% from the average daily volume of 4,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

