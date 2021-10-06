PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,176,000 after acquiring an additional 343,040 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,037,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,032,000 after acquiring an additional 73,714 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PTC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $220,629,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.00. 3,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,616. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.67. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

