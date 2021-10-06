Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.66

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 11936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The energy company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.