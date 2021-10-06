Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 60,860 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $53,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $219,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 28.9% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 89,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,219,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.19 and a 200-day moving average of $321.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.00.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

