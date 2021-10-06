Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1,629.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $40,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 199.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,815,000 after buying an additional 16,055,096 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CSX by 209.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,407,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,587,000 after buying an additional 13,137,530 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 216.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after buying an additional 11,190,252 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. 17,570,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,160,558. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

