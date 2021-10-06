Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 599,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $86,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.60. 4,160,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,585. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.