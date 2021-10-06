Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 23,480 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23,480 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $496,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,158.05.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $41.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,262.01. 2,493,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,852. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,379.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,364.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

