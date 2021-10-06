PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.01

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 3488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.65.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,930. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $2,755,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PubMatic by 59.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

