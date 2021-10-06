PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 836.6% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,358 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,635 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 137.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,176,000 after purchasing an additional 597,853 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $29,474,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,462.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 581,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 544,207 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 54,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,256. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

