Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at KeyCorp

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.54% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRPL. Truist reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 211,113 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $2,119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

