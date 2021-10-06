Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Issued By William Blair

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEG. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.17.

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua W. Lemaire bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $89,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,426 shares of company stock worth $20,513,369. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.