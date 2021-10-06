Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Raised by Analyst

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of BBBY opened at $15.03 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

