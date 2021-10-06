QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.81. 117,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,515,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Specifically, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $4,362,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,599,507 shares of company stock worth $35,795,132 in the last quarter.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on QS. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,690,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,655,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.