Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Short Interest Update

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,238,800 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 5,406,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,298.5 days.

OTCMKTS RKUNF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. Rakuten Group has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.