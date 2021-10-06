Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RNGR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.06.

RNGR traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

