RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €540.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €610.78 ($718.56).

FRA RAA traded down €38.00 ($44.71) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €747.60 ($879.53). 18,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €916.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €798.55.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

