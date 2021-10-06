Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,429,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 473,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Raven Industries worth $314,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raven Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raven Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 14.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. CJS Securities downgraded Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raven Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of RAVN opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $59.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

